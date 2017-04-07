Canada
April 7, 2017 5:43 am

Trudeau government to reveal interprovincial trade agreement today

By Staff The Canadian Press

Navdeep Bains (right), Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, together with the Brad Duguid (left), Ontario Minister of Economic Development and Growth make a funding announcement at the Honda manufacturing plant in Alliston, Ontario on Monday January 9, 2017 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

A A

The wraps are to come off Canada’s internal-trade agreement at a news conference today in Toronto.

Governments in Canada expect the deal to create jobs and amplify domestic trade, which already accounts for $385 billion in annual activity and makes up 20 per cent of Canada’s gross domestic product.

READ MORE: Federal, Ontario governments provide grants of $42M each to Honda for Ontario plant

Story continues below

Officials have struggled to pin a number on the potential economic benefits of removing some interprovincial trade barriers.

Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains has mentioned an estimate made in a speech last September by Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz, who said free internal trade could add as much as 0.2 percentage points to Canadian growth.

READ MORE: Premiers agree in principle to trade deal, try to ease alcohol sales across Canada

Bains says the long-awaited deal will also establish a clear process to help provinces and territories regulate the trade of recreational pot.

On alcohol, the negotiations did not produce an agreement to streamline standards for booze across Canada, but the governments have agreed to establish a working group on liberalizing alcohol trade.

VIDEO: Canada’s bleak economic outlook tied to record job losses and high trade deficit
Report an error
domestic trade
economic growth
Government of Canada
Internal Trade
internal-trade agreement
job creation
Job Growth
Navdeep Bains

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News