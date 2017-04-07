Abbotsford police searching for missing man on Sumas Mountain

Abbotsford police are searching for a missing man, believed to be on Sumas Mountain.

Police say 47-year-old Earl Olson’s 1995 green Dodge Ram 1500 was left abandoned in the Sumas Mountain Inter-Regional Park, and say they are concerned Olson might not be prepared for the cold weather and rough terrain on the mountain.

Abbotsford police officers and Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue crews are searching for Olson in Sumas Mountain Park and other areas that he frequents.

“We currently have 22 members on Sumas Mountain searching; we are hoping to find Mr. Olson in safe condition,” said Lee Holeczek, search manager from Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue, in a news release.

Police are asking anyone with information about Olson to contact them at 604-859-5225.