Portland mayor alarmed after man recreates Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad

A protester spoofing a controversial Pepsi commercial caused panic during a Portland city council meeting on Wednesday when he approached the city’s mayor to hand him a can of the soft drink.

The incident happened the same day Pepsi received intense backlash on social media about the commercial starring Kendall Jenner.

The incident began with a man identifying himself as Carlos Enrique, a former journalist, who was in attendance to discuss an ordinance that would allow the city to ease requirements on towing boats stranded on city docks.

Enrique began to address angered residents who came to the meeting to yell at Mayor Ted Wheeler.

“Everyone gets mad and you say, ‘I’m signing the ordinance anyway,'” Enrique said. “What I realized is the language of resistance has not been properly translated to you. So, this is for you.”

That’s when Enrique got up and approached the bench where Wheeler and other city officials were sitting.

Wheeler was visibly alarmed as Enrique reached inside his coat to retrieve an object. Fortunately all Enrique pulled from his black jacket was a couple of cans of Pepsi, one of which he handed to Wheeler.

“Woah, woah, not a good move, not a smart move. Don’t do that again,” Wheeler said. “I do appreciate it, but don’t do that again.”

Security quickly stepped in to remove Enrique and the can of Pepsi.

“For you own safety, don’t do that,” Wheeler reiterated to the audience.

The scare comes after tighter security measures were enacted after city hall was put on lockdown in March due to a protest over a deadly police shooting.

