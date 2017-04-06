Man in custody after 3 women killed in separate incidents in Mauricie

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is investigating a triple homicide near Shawingan, Que. in the Mauricie region.

According to SQ spokesperson Christine Coulombe the events started in a residence on du Lac-Marchand Street, where the suspect, a 51-year-old man, allegedly killed two women before setting the residence on fire.

Police said the suspect then moved on to another residence on Ernest-Blais Road in Saint-Mathieu-du-Parc where he attacked a man and a woman before once again setting the place on fire.

The woman was pronounced dead and the man was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was arrested at a service station on Trudel Street in Shawinigan, in a stolen vehicle.

He is being detained for questioning.