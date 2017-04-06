Vancouver summer road closures will lead to traffic delays

After a long and ugly winter, most Vancouverites can’t wait for summer to arrive. Drivers, however, won’t be looking forward to construction projects and special events that could lead to traffic headaches during the summer months.

Jerry Dobrovolny of the City of Vancouver said it’s critical that drivers be aware of any possible traffic delays before driving on city streets this summer.

“Know before you go,” he said. “Do some research because we don’t want anyone in our city to be frustrated.”

Major city projects scheduled for this summer include sewer work near Oakridge as well as upgrades to the Knight Street corridor.

For the second summer in a row, there will be major traffic delays along the Burrard corridor.

Upgrades to the corridor include a new bike lane, suicide barriers on the Burrard Street Bridge, new sewer and water infrastructure, and safety improvements at the Burrard and Pacific intersection, the second highest collision location in the city.

People will also be able to walk on both sides of the bridge again when a northbound travel lane on the centre portion of the bridge will be converted and the bridge will be widened at the Pacific intersection.

Assuming there are no major delays, the Burrard corridor upgrade will be completed in October.

For some local business owners, the end of construction on Burrard Street can’t come soon enough.

“It’s a mess,” said Lanning Cann, who owns a business just north of the Burrard Street Bridge. “It feels like it’s been going on forever.”

“This has just been a non-stop aggravating project.”

– With files from Geoff Hastings