Marine Atlantic ferry stuck in ice off Cape Breton, N.S.

Marine Atlantic confirms the MV Highlanders is stuck in ice off the coast of Cape Breton.

Spokesperson Darrell Mercer tells Global News that the ferry left North Sydney around lunch time on Tuesday headed for Port aux Basque, N.L.

Mercer said Marine Atlantic was not anticipating any delays with the crossing, however the vessel got stuck in thick ice about 1,000 feet from open water shortly after leaving port.

Marine Atlantic did call the Canadian Coast Guard to see if there was any assistance they could offer, however there are no ice breakers in the area.

There are 209 passengers, 85 transport trucks, 65 vehicles and crew stuck aboard the Highlanders.

Another ferry, the MV Blue Puttees, is currently headed from Port aux Basque to Sydney. Mercer said Marine Atlantic is “keeping our fingers crossed” that the Blue Puttees can relieve some of the pressure and free the Highlanders up.

