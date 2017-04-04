Man arrested after vehicle crashes into storefront in Cabbagetown
A man has been arrested for impaired driving after police say he crashed his vehicle into a Toronto storefront and fled the scene early Tuesday morning.
The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Parliament Street and Carlton Street in the city’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood.
Toronto police said the driver smashed his vehicle into the front entrance of Lennie’s Whole Foods store and drove off.
Officers managed to locate the driver in a residential neighbourhood four blocks away.
Police said he failed a roadside test and is facing a charge of impaired driving.
The driver suffered a minor injury to his ear. No other injuries were reported.
