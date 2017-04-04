Surrey Creep Catcher president Ryan LaForge arrested for assault, group claims

The president of Surrey Creep Catcher, a group that claims to expose people they allege are child sexual predators, has been arrested, according to a message posted to the group’s Facebook page on Monday night.

The post claimed members of the group were confronting a man they allege was trying to meet a six-year-old girl and her mother. A video posted on the Surrey Creep Catcher page shows LaForge shoving a man against a wall.

Creep Catcher Nicole Hunter said police arrested LaForge for assault.

Police have not confirmed the arrest.

Creep Catchers is a loose collection of organizations across Canada that claim to expose people they allege are child sexual predators by posing online as minors before meeting in person to film and berate their targets.

READ MORE: Surrey Creep Catchers under investigation by B.C. privacy watchdog

The group claims to have outed several people, including a Surrey RCMP officer and a Mission elementary school principal.

Law enforcement officials across Canada have repeatedly expressed concern about the groups, warning the public that confronting alleged child predators could put people in danger and compromise police investigations.

LaForge is facing multiple defamation lawsuits in British Columbia.

Last month, a Fraser Valley man filed a notice of claim against LaForge, saying he was identified in a series of false and malicious communications on Facebook suggesting that he was “involved in a scheme to procure sexual relations with an under-aged female.”

Earlier this month, a Campbell River man filed a notice of claim in B.C. Supreme Court alleging LaForge identified him as a pedophile in a series of public posts on Facebook.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

– With files from The Canadian Press