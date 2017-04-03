Cops familiar with Kelowna home that blew up

RCMP say it’s going to take some time before they’re able to identify the body found inside a Kelowna home.

“And that will likely require an autopsy to be able to confirm an identification,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

The body was discovered after an explosion rocked the home at 941 Stockwell Avenue.

Flames were shooting out the windows when crews arrived.

Three people were seen running from the home shortly after the explosion.

And the home was on the RCMP’s radar.

“I believe the house was known to us. It is a residence that we’ve been to in the past,” O’Donaghey said.

Some neighbours report that people were coming and going from the home, fueling speculation that something nefarious was going on.

Mike Kirk lives next door.

He says the neighbours were nice guys who kept to themselves. He says he too had his suspicions about the house and the explosion added to the speculation.

“It definitely had that inkling to it, but at the same time I don’t know much about them so I don’t want to put too much out there without actually knowing what was going on but it definitely had that kind of a feeling to it.”