School zone speed limit signs going up at Edmonton junior high schools

In preparation for the 2017/18 school year, the City of Edmonton has started installing school zone signs at local junior highs.

Last fall, the city voted in favour of expanding school zones to include junior high schools. From the moment the signs go up, the 30km/h school zone speed limit will be in effect during the posted hours.

“Lowering speed limits where our children go to school is about saving lives and reducing injuries,” said Dennis Tetreault, speed management and traffic safety supervisor with the City of Edmonton.

“Getting some of the signs up now helps us meet the installation timelines and lets drivers know they need to be extra cautious around junior high schools.”

Over the next few weeks, school zone speed limit signs will be installed at 22 Edmonton junior high schools. The remaining 21 junior high schools will have speed limit signs installed over the summer.

“When children are struck by vehicles, their injuries often result in life-threatening or permanent damage,” Tetreault said. “Driving within the speed limit helps us reach our Vision Zero Edmonton goal of zero traffic fatalities and serious injuries.”

The city said all 43 Edmonton junior high schools will have school zone speed limit signs installed by the start of the 2017 school year.