April 3, 2017 8:24 am
Updated: April 3, 2017 8:27 am

At least 10 reportedly killed in St. Petersburg subway explosion in Russia

By Staff Reuters

An explosion in a metro station in St. Petersburg on Monday has injured several people, according to Life News, a news outlet with close ties to Russia's security services.

MOSCOW – An explosion in the St Petersburg metro system on Monday has killed at least 10 people, according to “preliminary information,” Russian news agency TASS reported.

A Reuters witness saw eight ambulances near the Sennaya Ploshchad metro station.

Another agency, RIA Novosti, said there appeared to have been blasts at two metro stations.

Three metro stations have been closed, local media outlet Fontanka reported.

