Former federal MP Susan Truppe to run for provincial Tories

A local former federal politician is returning to politics, this time at a provincial level.

Susan Truppe, who served as Progressive Conservative MP for London North Centre between 2011 to 2015, won the nomination as Ontario’s PC candidate for the riding Sunday.

After four years of serving under former prime minister Stephen Harper, Truppe is set to run in the 2018 provincial election against Deputy Premier Deb Matthews, who has held the riding for the Liberals since 2003.

Ontario’s PC Leader Patrick Brown welcomed her election as leader.

“I had the opportunity to see first-hand her passion and enthusiasm for the people of London,” Brown said.“She was a tireless voice for her constituents, always putting their interests first.”

Truppe, who served as the Parliamentary Secretary for the Status of Women, lost her bid for re-election to Liberal MP Peter Fragiskatos two years ago.

Living in London for up to 40 years, Truppe is currently serving as a director on the St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation Board.