Service London launching new phone number and online portal to help residents access city services

A new hotline launching in London this month hopes to streamline the process of contacting city departments for residents.

The number, 519-661-2489 (CITY), will provide callers with a menu of services listed in the order they’re most frequently accessed.

City councillors will learn more about the service during the strategic priorities and policy committee meeting Monday afternoon.

“Social services, recreation services, and property tax and assessment make up approximately 40 per cent of the phone calls that come into the city, and these are the first three options on the phone menu,” said London’s service manager John Nolan.

In addition to the hotline, the city is also introducing a new online portal within the city’s existing website, london.ca, where residents can access city services and also report problems.

“The Service London initiative is focused on improving the customer experience across in-person, online, and telephone channels,” said Nolan.

The hotline will go live by the middle of this month, while the online portal will be up and running by the end of April.

Monday’s strategic priorities and policy committee meeting begins at 4 p.m.