City staff recommend some Prince Charles traffic-calming measures be permanent

Data headed to the Urban Planning Committee shows traffic-calming measures in Edmonton’s Prince Charles neighbourhood have been effective in reducing vehicle traffic and city staff are recommending some changes be permanent.

High vehicle traffic, high speeds and concerns for pedestrian safety brought changes to the neighbourhood in July 2015. Curb extensions were installed on 124 Street at 119 Avenue and 120 Avenue as well as at 122 Street and 119 Avenue.

Traffic barriers were also installed at 124 Street north of 123 Avenue to remove access between the neighbourhood and Yellowhead Trail. The trial measures were to be observed and then assessed for at least one year.

Since the traffic calming measures have been installed, vehicle traffic has fallen dramatically:

At 118 Avenue and 124 Street: from 6,800-7,600 vehicles a day pre-trial to 3,900 vehicles a day post-trial

Near Prince Charles Park: from 6,500-6,800 vehicles a day pre-trial to 2,100 vehicles a day post-trial

South of 123 Avenue: from 6,700 vehicles a day pre-trial to 900 a day

Traffic speeds along 124 Street just north of 120 Avenue have also fallen, going from 63 km/h to 52 km/h.

However, support for the barriers south of the Yellowhead Trail received mixed reviews – while 85 per cent of residents surveyed were comfortable with the measure, 58 per cent of respondents in the business community did not approve.

City staff are recommending 124 Street and 123 Avenue be permanently closed and for curb extensions at 124 Street and 119 Avenue and 120 Avenue to be permanently constructed. They are also recommending the installation of a traffic light at 122 Street and 118 Avenue along with extension of the southbound left turn lane on 124 Street and 118 Avenue.

Administration is also recommending temporary measures at 122 Street and 119 Avenue be removed.

The issue heads to the Urban Planning Committee on Wednesday.