In an April Fool’s prank, Impact players pretend to be popular Argentinean band

On Friday, the Montreal Impact soccer team released a music video for the single Marchate ahora by fictional band Sin Filtro, just in time for April Fool’s Day.

In the video, players Hernán Bernardello, Andrés Romero, Víctor Cabrera, Adrián Arregui and star midfielder Ignacio “Nacho” Piatti — who “plays” guitar — talk about how the band got its start.

“We were singing on the bus last year,” Bernardello said. “And it bothered one player. I won’t name names.”

The video then cuts to Cabrera, who does name names.

“And so Marco says: ‘Make a record while you’re at it.'”

The clip continues with the various band members expounding on what they contribute to the group, interspersed with segments of the musicians in action.

The video, posted on the Impact’s Facebook page Friday, already has more than 21,000 views.