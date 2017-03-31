Police searching for missing London senior
London police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 80-year-old London woman.
Dimitroula Makropoulou of London was last seen in the area of 241 Simcoe Street at around 1:35 p.m. on Friday.
According to police, Makropoulou is described as 4’12”, 120 lbs., with grey hair.
She was wearing a puffy burgundy three-quarter-length coat, dark pants, dark shoes and carrying a black purse.
Makropoulou was carrying a pink umbrella and using a four-wheeled walker with a basket in the front.
Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Information can also be sent online at www.londoncrimestoppers.com.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.