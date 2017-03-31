Police searching for missing London senior

London police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 80-year-old London woman.

Dimitroula Makropoulou of London was last seen in the area of 241 Simcoe Street at around 1:35 p.m. on Friday.

According to police, Makropoulou is described as 4’12”, 120 lbs., with grey hair.

She was wearing a puffy burgundy three-quarter-length coat, dark pants, dark shoes and carrying a black purse.

Makropoulou was carrying a pink umbrella and using a four-wheeled walker with a basket in the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be sent online at www.londoncrimestoppers.com.