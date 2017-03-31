U.S. to probe whether Canada and other countries are abusing trade practices

The Trump administration is poised to launch a study of some of the countries who trade the most with the U.S. to see if any are using abusive trade practices.

The list includes Canada.

President Trump will sign an executive order Friday demanding a study on whether the countries use anti-competitive trade practices to keep out American goods while boosting their own exports.

Canada posted a small trade surplus with the U.S., but it is the smallest among the countries on the list that includes China, Japan and Mexico.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says oil is largely responsible for the fact Canada has any surplus at all.

However he says it’s commodity that American consumers clearly need and says undoubtedly the U.S. will conclude in the case of some countries that no action be taken.