Two Halifax-area homicides added to Major Unsolved Crimes rewards list

Two homicides in the Halifax Regional Municipality have been added to the province’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program.

The province’s hope is that the $300,000 total available, will provide incentive for people with information about the homicides, to come forward.

Jaumar Carvery, 21, was found unconscious with a gunshot wound near Olympic Court and Sunrise Walk in Halifax on May 3, 2008. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead as a result of the gunshot wound.

Angela Patricia Hall, 29, was found injured in the hallway of an apartment building at 44 Primrose St. in Dartmouth on April 29, 2011. She was taken to hospital where she later died.

Up to $150,000 could be awarded for information on each of the homicides.

Supt. Jim Perrin, officer-in-charge of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division with Halifax police, said in a government release that both cases have remained active and investigators “continue to pursue leads and look for ways to advance the investigations.”

“The monetary incentive may be just what’s needed to encourage someone to share information that could help us solve these cases and bring some measure of comfort to the victims’ families,” Perrin said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the program’s number at 1-888-710-9090.

Callers are required to provide their name and contact information, and may be called to testify in court.