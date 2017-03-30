Suspect arrested in east London bank robbery

London police have arrested a suspect in connection with a bank robbery in the city’s east end Thursday morning.
A suspect entered the CIBC branch located at 380 Clarke Rd. shortly after 11:30 a.m. and demanded money.
No weapon was seen but the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Officers responded to the area and arrested a suspect a short time later.
Police say charges are currently pending against a 56-year-old man.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
