Suspect arrested in east London bank robbery

London police have arrested a suspect in connection with a bank robbery in the city’s east end Thursday morning.

A suspect entered the CIBC branch located at 380 Clarke Rd. shortly after 11:30 a.m. and demanded money.

READ MORE: 53-year-old London man in custody after 2 downtown banks robbed 10 minutes apart

No weapon was seen but the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers responded to the area and arrested a suspect a short time later.

Great work by our officers! Male suspect has been arrested and is in police custody. Investigation is ongoing. More information to follow. https://t.co/C6WL6DYyyN — London Police ON (@lpsmediaoffice) March 30, 2017

Police say charges are currently pending against a 56-year-old man.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).