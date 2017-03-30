Joe Biden continues campaign against sexual assault with chilling PSA

An organization supported by former U.S. vice-president Joe Biden has stirred up a lot of conversation after releasing a chilling PSA regarding sexual assault.

The video, released by anti-sexual assault campaign “It’s On Us,” shows a text conversation between two men, discussing a sexual assault both parties appear to brush off. As the conversation unfolds, the video offers “Autocorrect” bubbles showing what the conversation really means.

“Well … I had to encourage her a bit,” read one text, which was corrected to read, “Well … I had to force her a bit.”

“It’s talking about language for the first time and how language really matters. What you say is often indicative of what you do, so this is focusing on language as a means of action,” Rebecca Kaplan, director of It’s On Us, told Adweek.

The video has been viewed over 220,000 times on YouTube since its release on Tuesday. However, Biden’s tweet sharing the video has been shared over 18,000 times on Twitter.

“The correct word for sex without consent is rape. Period,” Biden wrote on Twitter, sharing the video. “It’s on us to know the signs and to stop it.”

The correct word for sex without consent is rape. Period. #ItsOnUs to know the signs and to stop it. https://t.co/yGBRIKiHod — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 28, 2017

It’s On Us was launched by the Obama administration in 2014, aimed at preventing sexual assault on college campuses in the United States. The nonprofit Biden Foundation now supports the organization.

The former vice-president has been outspoken in his support for sexual assault victims and long campaigned for the organization. In June 2016, Biden penned an emotional open letter to the victim of the Stanford rape case, saying he was “filled with furious anger” over the six-month sentence handed down to Brock Turner, who was convicted of three counts of sexual assault.