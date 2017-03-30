Here’s why you don’t want to run low on gas in downtown Vancouver

There is now only one gas station left in downtown Vancouver.

Wednesday was the last day of business for the Chevron Station on West Georgia Street near Stanley Park.

The location is prime real estate in the downtown core.

Last August, Adrien Byrne from Chevron Canada told Global News it is clear the value of the land is put to better use.

Now an Esso station at Burrard and Davie Streets is the only remaining gas station in downtown Vancouver.

Earlier this year, Chevron put five other Vancouver stations on the market, citing the high value of the land.

This news comes as drivers across Metro Vancouver can expect gas prices to rise even higher this weekend.

Dan McTeague of Gasbuddy.com told Global News by the weekend gas could be over $1.38 a litre, possibly higher, and he doesn’t see any relief just yet.

“The problem in the United States becomes a major headache for motorists here in Vancouver, mostly because we are very dependent on outside sources to get our gasoline and our diesel,” said McTeague.

WATCH: Downtown Vancouver’s disappearing gas stations (original air date: Aug. 24, 2016):

-With files from Simran Gill