Cenovus Energy buying most of ConocoPhillips’ Canadian assets for $17.7B
Calgary-based Cenovus Energy says it will spend $17.7 billion to acquire most of the Canadian assets of ConocoPhillips, making the Houston-based company the latest international player to exit the oilsands.
The deal includes ConocoPhillips’s 50 per cent interest in the FCCL Partnership, an oilsands venture between the two companies in northern Alberta.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
