Suspect suffers minor injuries after police-involved shooting in Scarborough: police

Toronto police say a suspect suffered minor injuries after a police-involved shooting during an arrest in Scarborough Wednesday morning.

Police said an officer was attempting to make a vehicle stop in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Mason Road around 10:39 a.m., when the driver fled on foot.

The officer managed to catch up to the suspect following what police described as a brief pursuit and a struggle ensued.

Police said at one point the suspect overpowered the officer and that’s when a bullet was fired.

The suspect was not hit by the bullet but police said he suffered minor injuries as a result of the struggle.

There’s no word yet on potential charges or the details of the investigation that led to the police stop.

Police have closed off Adanac Drive between Bellamy Road and Mason Road for the investigation.