Photo of naked young girl displayed at Montreal museum causes controversy

A photograph featuring a young naked girl is getting people talking.

The piece of art is part of Parle-moi d’amour — an exhibition-auction featured at the Montreal’s Contemporary Art Museum.

It was created by the Gao brothers — artists based in Beijing.

The pair is known for their controversial work, and often feature nudity in their art.

They explain their use of nudity in art is a way to celebrate the liberation of the body following the Cultural Revolution in China.

The piece has been on display for just over a week in Montreal and will soon be auctioned off, but some people who believe the piece is inappropriate are concerned of what can happen if it lands in the wrong hands.

“I imagine that only perverts would want to buy this,” said one Montrealer.

But Concordia University professor Jim Pfaus, who teaches psychology and neurobiology, said he doesn’t think there’s anything sexual about the photo.

“I think sometimes, people cast aspersions on things that really tell you about their own mental processing,” he said. “I mean, unfortunately, things are in the eye of the beholder and if you’re reading sexuality into a kid, perhaps you’re thinking along those lines.”

The exhibition is organized by Les Impatients — a non-profit organization which mission is to help people with mental health issues through art.

Global News reached out to the organization, which declined our request for an on-camera interview, but in a statement, Les Impatients director general Frédéric Palardy said the organization hasn’t had any complaints about the piece and they see it as a work of art.