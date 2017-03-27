Commonwealth Games bid to be debated at Toronto city council this week

Toronto city councillors will discuss the merits of hosting the 2022 Commonwealth Games at its monthly city hall meeting this week.

Councillor James Pasternak has put forth a motion to request city officials to investigate a potential bid for the games after the host city of Durban, South Africa dropped out earlier this month due to financial constraints.

The motion states that Toronto is ready to host the international competition following the success of the Pan Am Games in 2015.

“It is highly likely that no new venues would need to be built for the games which would great reduce any financial risk to the City,” the motion read.

If approved at council, city officials will then be instructed to report back with the process and timeline on how to proceed with a bid.

The Commonwealth Games, first staged in 1930, are held every four years and involves athletes from more than 50 countries.