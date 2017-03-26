Canada
March 26, 2017 6:17 pm
Updated: March 26, 2017 6:19 pm

Trudeau tours Montreal riding ahead of federal byelection

By Staff The Canadian Press

Justin Trudeau is seen visiting small businesses in Stephane Dion's former riding with Liberal candidate Emmanuella Lambropoulos. Sunday, March 26, 2017.

Jonah Aspler/Global News
A A

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is continuing his byelection campaign tour with an appearance in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent riding Sunday afternoon.

Trudeau is visiting small businesses in Stéphane Dion’s former riding with Liberal candidate Emmanuella Lambropoulos.

READ MORE: Emmanuella Lambropoulos: The teacher who won the Liberals’ Saint-Laurent nomination

Story continues below

The 26-year-old Lambropoulos pulled off a stunning upset when she won the nomination over a former provincial cabinet minister considered to be the party favourite.

Former foreign affairs minister Stephane Dion held the riding since 1996 and it has been Liberal for decades.

READ MORE: Stephane Dion to be Canada’s ambassador to European Union, Germany

Earlier, Trudeau served as grand marshal at a Greek Independence Day parade in his Papineau riding.

READ MORE: Justin Trudeau opens Greek Independence Day parade in Montreal

Five federal byelections are being held on April 3rd for two seats in Ontario, two in Alberta and one in Quebec.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Emmanuella Lambropoulos
Federal Byelection
federal politics
Justin Trudeau
Liberal Party
Saint-Laurent riding
Stephane Dion

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News