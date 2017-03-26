Toronto Earth Hour not as ‘dark’ as in previous years

Lights were switched off all around the world for an hour at 8:30 p.m. Saturday to mark the 10th annual Earth Hour.

People were encouraged to dim their lights and participate in the event that draws attention to climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

According to Toronto Hydro, there was a 2.8 per cent or 77 megawatt drop in electricity demand. That is the equivalent of 31,000 homes being taken off the Toronto Hydro grid.

READ MORE: Earth Hour is 10 years old

“We’re happy with the results of this year’s Earth Hour and want to thank everyone that took part. But we also want to recognize everyone out there that makes an effort to reduce their electricity use each and every day of the year,” said Tori Gass, spokesperson for Toronto Hydro in a statement.

In 2016, however, the drop in demand was 3.2 per cent or 89 megawatts which is the equivalent of 36,000 homes.

The most successful Toronto Earth Hour was back in 2009 when there was a 15.1 per cent drop in demand, according to Toronto Hydro.

READ MORE: Edmontonians engaging with Earth Hour as event marks decade of climate-change awareness

Toronto held a number of different events to mark the occasion, including candlelight walks around the city. The Toronto sign and the CN Tower went dark as well.

Earth Hour started in Sydney, Australia back in 2007 and now more than 172 countries and territories participate across the world.