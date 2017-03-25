3 people charged after heroin, fentanyl drug bust in Welland
WELLAND, Ont. – Police say three people are facing charges after a drug bust where officers seized heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl in Welland, Ont.
Niagara Regional Police say the investigation took place earlier this month.
They say a 28-year-old Toronto man was charged with possessing heroin and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, as well as possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
They say a 29-year-old Welland man was charged with possessing heroin and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, as well as possession of fentanyl and resisting arrest.
And a 29-year-old Port Elgin, Ont., woman was also charged with possessing heroin and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.
