Finding a family doctor in Nova Scotia not getting any easier: StatsCan

Despite a Liberal promise of a family doctor for every Nova Scotian, the latest numbers show more than one in 10 don’t have one.

Numbers for 2015 released Wednesday by Statistics Canada show 11 per cent of Nova Scotians don’t have a regular health-care provider. In Halifax, access is lower with approximately 14 per cent of people reporting that they don’t have a family doctor or other regular health-care provider such as a nurse practitioner.

But access to primary care in Nova Scotia is better than the national average. Across Canada 17 per cent of people said they don’t have access to a regular health-care provider.

The national statistics agency said the difference between Halifax’s rate and the national average isn’t statistically different. But Nova Scotia’s average rate is — meaning that people in Nova Scotia are more likely to have access to a regular health-care provider compared to the rest of Canada. But in Halifax the access is about the same.

Statistics Canada changed its methodology for the 2015 survey so it cautions against direct comparisons to previous years.

— More to come