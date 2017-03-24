Health
March 24, 2017 8:12 am

Finding a family doctor in Nova Scotia not getting any easier: StatsCan

Marieke Walsh By Political Reporter  Global News

More than one in 10 Nova Scotians don't have access to a regular health care provider according to new numbers from Statistics Canada.

Cultura Science/Sigrid Gombert/Getty Images
A A

Despite a Liberal promise of a family doctor for every Nova Scotian, the latest numbers show more than one in 10 don’t have one.

Numbers for 2015 released Wednesday by Statistics Canada show 11 per cent of Nova Scotians don’t have a regular health-care provider. In Halifax, access is lower with approximately 14 per cent of people reporting that they don’t have a family doctor or other regular health-care provider such as a nurse practitioner.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Doctors Nova Scotia warns of physician shortage amid retirement boom

But access to primary care in Nova Scotia is better than the national average. Across Canada 17 per cent of people said they don’t have access to a regular health-care provider.

The national statistics agency said the difference between Halifax’s rate and the national average isn’t statistically different. But Nova Scotia’s average rate is — meaning that people in Nova Scotia are more likely to have access to a regular health-care provider compared to the rest of Canada. But in Halifax the access is about the same.

Statistics Canada changed its methodology for the 2015 survey so it cautions against direct comparisons to previous years.

— More to come

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Family Doctors
Nova Scotia Doctor Shortage
Nova Scotia Liberal Party
NS Liberals
primary care

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News