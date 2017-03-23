Rachel Notley fights back against O’Leary comments: ‘Misunderstanding of the constitution’

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says Conservative leadership hopeful Kevin O’Leary’s recent comments about her and her government show he doesn’t understand how the constitution works.

“It demonstrates a significant misunderstanding of the authority of the prime minister of the country,” she said. “[A] distinct misunderstanding of the constitution of the country, distinct misunderstanding of many many things.”

Earlier in the day, O’Leary slammed Notley at a speech in St. John’s, Nfld., saying he felt she needed “adult supervision.”

READ MORE: Premier Notley says no PST in Alberta without mandate from voters

“I will not tolerate mediocrity or incompetence at any level of government,” he said, according to CBC.

“So I’ll take another example. Let’s take a Rachel Notley. She is beyond the measure of incompetent. She just let $12 billion leave. She’s a vicious, poisonous, toxic cocktail of mediocrity [and] incompetence put together.”

Notley offered her own response at an infrastructure announcement in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., when asked about O’Leary’s comments.

While some Tory leadership candidates might stoop to “wacky approaches to generating media attention,” she said, she wanted to stay out of it.

“Other than that, I’m not at all interested in responding, because… the candidates for the federal Conservative leadership are going to do a variety of things to get attention, and this is one of them.”

READ MORE: Conservative Party suspends over 1,300 fraudulent memberships after O’Leary complaint

It’s the second time O’Leary has attacked the Alberta premier. Earlier this month, using almost the same language as Thursday, O’Leary said he didn’t want to work with Notley if he became prime minister.

O’Leary had offered specific suggestions on what Notley should be doing in the current economic climate, including eliminating corporate tax rates, royalty rates and carbon taxes.