Stephen Colbert delivers fake news to make ‘big angry’ Donald Trump happy

Late Show host Stephen Colbert wanted to help U.S. President Donald Trump after reading a report that suggested he needed some cheering up.

On Wednesday’s episode, Colbert referred to a report that Trump was upset after two federal judges ruled against his travel ban, and that his staff cheered him up by showing him a Fox News segment arguing the Supreme Court would never uphold the decision.

“They treat the president the way you treat a five-year-old throwing a tantrum,” Colbert said. “‘Honey, calm down. Look, look, we’ve got Frozen. We’ve got the CD for Frozen. Let’s put that in there. Now please, let it go!'”

“But if positive coverage helps calm down the big angry man with the launch codes, I say, do it. And I want to help”

Wanting to calm down Trump, Colbert said, “That’s why I had the Late Show in-house news team, Real News Tonight, make a news report that the White House can play at any time.”

The report included Trump who “rode a lion into battle and defeated ISIS with his bare, big, huge hands.”

It also revealed that this spring’s hottest look is “a giant red tie, held together with scotch tape.”

Colbert mentioned the American Health Care Act, the Republicans’ proposed legislation to replace Obamacare.

“Republicans have been pushing their Obamacare replacement plan,” he said. “But the bill has a preexisting condition: everyone hates it.”

