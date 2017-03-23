Liberals announce new national park in Manitoba as part of 2017 federal budget

Manitoba is set to have a third national park, which was announced in the Liberal government’s 2017 federal budget.

According to Manitoba Wildlands, talks for the new national park have been happening since the 1970s.

The area being considered is around the north west shores of Lake Winnipeg in the Grand Rapids area.

Manitoba currently has two national parks, Riding Mountain National Park and Wapusk National Park.

The Liberals also plan to add another national park in the Northwest Territories.

The federal 2017 budget was released Wednesday afternoon.