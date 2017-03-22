Politics
March 22, 2017 11:29 pm

Rick Perry claims gay student ‘stole’ student body presidency at Texas A&M

By Staff The Associated Press

In this Sept. 25, 2015 file photo, former Texas Gov. Rick Perry speaks at an event in Washington. On Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2016, Texas' highest criminal court tossed the second and final felony charge against Perry, likely ending a case the Republican says helped sink his short-lived 2016 presidential bid.

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File
U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry is suggesting that the election that gave his alma mater, Texas A&M, its first openly gay student body president was “stolen.”

Perry was Texas’ longest serving governor until leaving office in 2015. He was also an A&M yell leader, or cheerleader.


In an op-ed published Wednesday by the Houston Chronicle, Perry decried the election of Bobby Brooks, who finished second in voting but was awarded the presidency after top vote-getter Robert McIntosh was disqualified.

Perry writes that the process at best “made a mockery of due process and transparency” and at worst “allowed an election to be stolen outright.”

He writes “it is difficult to escape the perception that this quest for ‘diversity’ is the real reason the election outcome was overturned.”

