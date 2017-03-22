1 person in hospital after truck rollover on Grant Avenue

WINNIPEG — One person is in hospital after a truck crashed and rolled over in the Fort Rouge area Wednesday morning.
Police were called to the scene at 10:15 a.m., for reports of a single-vehicle crash on Grant Avenue, near Lilac Street.
One person rushed to hospital in critical condition.
Emergency crews have closed off Grant Avenue in both directions from Stafford Street to Pembina Highway.
