March 22, 2017 12:19 pm
Updated: March 22, 2017 12:33 pm

1 person in hospital after truck rollover on Grant Avenue

By Online Producer  Global News

Emergency crews are on scene in the Fort Rouge area after a truck crashed and rolled over Wednesday morning. One person is in critical condition.

WINNIPEG — One person is in hospital after a truck crashed and rolled over in the Fort Rouge area Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the scene at 10:15 a.m., for reports of a single-vehicle crash on Grant Avenue, near Lilac Street.

One person rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Emergency crews have closed off Grant Avenue in both directions from Stafford Street to Pembina Highway.

Emergency crews on scene.

