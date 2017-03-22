Crime
March 22, 2017 5:54 am
Updated: March 22, 2017 6:24 am

Man in hospital after shooting in Toronto’s Downsview neighbourhood

By Web Producer  Global News

Police investigate a shooting in North York on March 22, 2017.

Jason Scott/Global News
A A

A man is in hospital with a leg wound following a shooting in Toronto’s Downsview neighbourhood early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the scene just before 3 a.m. in the area of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue.

Police said they located a man with a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities believe a shotgun may have been used.

Police said several witnesses were questioned but no charges have been laid.

There’s no word yet on any suspects.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Keele and Wilson Avenue
Man Shot in Leg
North York
Shooting
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News