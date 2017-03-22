Man in hospital after shooting in Toronto’s Downsview neighbourhood

A man is in hospital with a leg wound following a shooting in Toronto’s Downsview neighbourhood early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the scene just before 3 a.m. in the area of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue.

Police said they located a man with a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities believe a shotgun may have been used.

Police said several witnesses were questioned but no charges have been laid.

There’s no word yet on any suspects.