Man in hospital after shooting in Toronto’s Downsview neighbourhood
A A
A man is in hospital with a leg wound following a shooting in Toronto’s Downsview neighbourhood early Wednesday morning.
Police were called to the scene just before 3 a.m. in the area of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue.
Police said they located a man with a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
Authorities believe a shotgun may have been used.
Police said several witnesses were questioned but no charges have been laid.
There’s no word yet on any suspects.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.