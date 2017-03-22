Corus personalities reflect on how journalism’s role in society has shifted over time

The media industry has seen a lot of transformation over the years, with its ever changing mediums and the growing popularity of ‘fake news’ and ‘alternative facts’. But have these significant shifts changed the perception of journalism as a whole? We asked our dedicated team of journalists across Global News and Corus Radio to see if they think journalism’s role in society has shifted. Here’s what they had to say:

Carolyn Jarvis says we need to separate the facts from ‘fake news’

What today’s political climate has made glaringly apparent is the urgent need for unwavering journalists who hold power to account, separate the facts from the ‘fake news’, and untangle the ’spin’. The truth is it’s the most powerful tool we have and it’s our responsibility to bring that to light.

Carolyn Jarvis is Global News’ Chief Investigative Correspondent

Roy Green notes that interaction is key

Journalism is less formal; more edgy. The continuing development of social media platforms encourages more broadcast colour and excitement, while permitting instant interaction between studio crew and listeners.

Roy Green Hosts Corus Radio’s Roy Green Show

Jackson Proskow sees journalism from all angles

Now more than ever, I think journalists are expected to contextualize information and not just observe the world around them. There was a time when reporters would simply offer up two competing viewpoints as equal for the sake of balance. Today, audiences are savvier, and expect ideas and opinions to be challenged, not just presented. For example, it would now be considered irresponsible to present the views of a climate scientist and climate change skeptic as equal, without mentioning the vast majority of research shows climate change is taking place. There was a time when both opinions would have been given equal weighting without question.

Jackson Proskow is Global National’s Washington Bureau Chief

Charles Adler separates fact from fiction

The need for quality, fact-based authentic journalism has changed in the last three months. This is because the free world has never had a leader who casually freelances with the truth the way the current U.S. president does. Because he feels free to replace the facts with falsehoods when the facts don’t conform to his world view. It’s my view that journalism’s number one job has never been so important; to separate fact from democracy corroding fiction.

Journalism is in trouble when facts go unloved, but democracy’s in trouble because a president hates facts even more than he loves power.

Charles Adler Hosts Corus Radio’s Charles Adler Tonight

Vassy Kapelos holds people accountable

I think journalism’s role in society has always been the same; to hold those in power to account and provide citizens with the information needed to make informed decisions. In recent months, the media’s ability to do so has been called into question by U.S. President Donald Trump. And in part, he’s right. Much of the media (myself included) missed the boat on his election; there was a tendency to discount the people voting for him. But, on the other hand, Trump’s constant attacks are making us more relevant than ever. Those who want to hold the new president to account are looking to the media with a force not seen in years and my guess is that won’t end anytime soon.

Vassy Kapelos is Global National’s Ottawa Bureau Chief

Robin Gill looks at the changing role of journalism

The role of journalism has become more important than ever because of the changing mediums.

Social media has allowed just about anyone to post information or misinformation. It also allows politicians to comment without being held accountable or taking questions. Now, more than ever, you must turn to a trusted news source to see the facts from the fiction and see how we are holding those in positions of power accountable.

Robin Gill is Global National’s BC Correspondent and Weekend Anchor

Rob Breakenridge pursues the truth

I believe journalism’s role is the same as it has always been: pursue the truth, report the facts, hold governments and institutions to account, and keep the citizens informed. Obviously, there are going to be those who are threatened by that, but, it shouldn’t deter or intimidate journalists from doing their jobs. We have seen in recent months a rise in political tensions amplified by social media, which has generated a lot of noise and distraction. In this atmosphere, it’s important for journalists to stay focused and not lose sight of what’s important and what’s relevant.

Rob Breakenridge, Host of Newstalk 770’s Afternoons with Rob Breakenridge

Zahra Premji gets to the root of journalism

There’s one thing that has not shifted when it comes to the role of a journalist, and that’s to be a storyteller and to share the stories that need a voice. But, over time, journalism’s role in society has shifted from reporting the facts or setting the scene, to being a voice for the public and holding others accountable, especially those in positions of power. Journalism’s role is to keep itself honest and unbiased, but in recent months, that has been called into question by so many. So, when it comes to the changing role of journalism in society, it’s about digging deeper than the facts to the roots, to the stories behind the stories.

Zahra Premji is a reporter at Global News Winnipeg