Saskatchewan finance minister displays resoled shoes for deficit budget

Saskatchewan Finance Minister Kevin Doherty is forgoing the tradition of new shoes ahead of a budget and has instead opted to have his old shoes resoled.

Doherty says the shoes are perfectly good and just needed some tweaking, not unlike the economy.

NDP finance critic Cathy Sproule offered a pair of hip waders for Doherty.

Sproule says that’s because Doherty is really deep in red ink and a deficit.

The Saskatchewan government is to table a budget on Wednesday that will have tax increases and cuts as the province faces a deficit that Premier Brad Wall has said could be about $1.3 billion.

The government’s problem is falling revenue from oil, natural gas and potash, as well as well as lower than expected tax revenue and higher crop insurance claims.