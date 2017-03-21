Tampa Bay Lightning ink Saskatoon Blades defenceman Libor Hájek

The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed Saskatoon Blades Libor Hájek, 19, to a three-year, two-way entry level contract.

Hájek is travelling Tuesday to join the Lightning’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate and could be in the Syracuse Crunch lineup as early as Friday.

The defenceman completed the 2016-17 Western Hockey League (WHL) season with a total of 26 points over 65 games.

The Czech Republic native appeared in 134 career WHL games with the Blades over two seasons, posting seven goals and 52 points.

“It’s a dream come true, something I’ve been thinking about my whole life,” Hájek said in a statement.

“Right away I called my mom and dad, and they were very happy.”

Hájek was selected 37th overall by Tampa Bay during the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.