13 cars broken into in southern Alberta hamlet in 1 day

Police in southern Alberta are asking the public for help finding a suspect caught on surveillance video after 13 vehicles were broken into early Sunday morning in the hamlet of Langdon.

RCMP said two suspects stole property from the trucks then fled in a black pickup truck on March 19.

“In one instance, the suspects entered an unlocked vehicle and were able to use the garage door opener to gain entry to the garage and steal more property,” police said in a Monday release.

RCMP released surveillance footage that captured images of one of the suspects and their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).