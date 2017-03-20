Spring has sprung: what weather to expect

After the long, chilly winter B.C. has endured, many British Columbians are ready to welcome warmer weather.

Sunday marked the last official day of winter dusting snow across parts of Coquitlam and Surrey for what many hope to be the final time this year.

Global BC meteorologist Yvonne Schalle says this spring is appearing to look near normal with temperatures ranging from three to ten degrees.

Schalle says although warmer weather is expected for the upcoming few days, Vancouverites should not leave their umbrellas behind as unsettled showers and mixed precipitation is in the forecast.

The southeast corner of B.C. is expecting above normal precipitation. Thunderstorms are also expected to be seen across the Lower Mainland.

Schalle says the average precipitation for March of last year was 2.3 centimetres but this year that number skyrocketed by more than double with 5.6 centimetres.

This winter season has left a pothole sized dent in many wallets. Surrey has spent more than two-thirds of its 3.6 annual snow removal budget since Jan. 1. Last year much less was spent in the same duration.

Crews in Surrey have already fixed 8,000 potholes this year, normally, they repair 9,000 in a given year. Surrey is expected to surpass its annual $1.2-million pothole budget.

Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon adds there is no chance of snow in the next few days although it is possible to see flurries in both the remainder of March and April considering the winter B.C. has faced.

-With files from Jon Azpiri