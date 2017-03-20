Police investigating after body found in Mississauga

Peel police are investigating after a body was found in a driveway in south Mississauga Monday morning.

A neighbour made the discovery and called police around 9 a.m.

No public concern in relation to this incident, uniform and divisional investigators still on scene — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) March 20, 2017

The Peel police criminal investigation bureau is investigating, and the homicide unit has been notified, however, police said there is no concern to the public.

Police would not comment on the gender of the deceased or the cause of death.

The area of Lakeshore Blvd. E., First St. and Westmount Ave. is closed for the investigation.