Police investigating after body found in Mississauga
A A
Peel police are investigating after a body was found in a driveway in south Mississauga Monday morning.
A neighbour made the discovery and called police around 9 a.m.
The Peel police criminal investigation bureau is investigating, and the homicide unit has been notified, however, police said there is no concern to the public.
Police would not comment on the gender of the deceased or the cause of death.
The area of Lakeshore Blvd. E., First St. and Westmount Ave. is closed for the investigation.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.