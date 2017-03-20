Crime
March 20, 2017 1:46 pm
Updated: March 20, 2017 1:47 pm

Police investigating after body found in Mississauga

By Digital Content Coordinator  AM640

Police are investigating after a body was discovered in south Mississauga on March 20.

Jeremy Cohn/Global News
Peel police are investigating after a body was found in a driveway in south Mississauga Monday morning.

A neighbour made the discovery and called police around 9 a.m.

The Peel police criminal investigation bureau is investigating, and the homicide unit has been notified, however, police said there is no concern to the public.

Police would not comment on the gender of the deceased or the cause of death.

The area of Lakeshore Blvd. E., First St. and Westmount Ave. is closed for the investigation.

