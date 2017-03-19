Sports
March 19, 2017 11:19 pm

U of A Pandas down Martlets in double OT for gold

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Alberta Pandas women's hockey team celebrate Amy Boucher's game-winning goal against the Manitoba Bisons.

Mike Arsenault / Global News
Rookie defenceman Taylor Kezama scored 8:13 into double overtime as the University of Alberta Pandas defeated the McGill Martlets 2-1 on Sunday to win the U Sports women’s hockey championship.

It’s the eighth national title in the program’s history, which is the most all-time in U Sports, and first since 2010.

Amy Boucher also scored for No. 6 Alberta while fifth-year goalie Lindsey Post made 40 saves in her final career game, earning her first national championship.

Melodie Daoust found the back of the net for the No. 4 Martlets. Tricia Deguire stopped 24-of-25 shots before being beaten on the 26th for the game winner.

Earlier in the day, Amelia Boughn stopped all 21 shots she faced to help lift the top-ranked UBC Thunderbirds to a 2-0 win over the No. 7 Concordia Stingers for the bronze medal.

Cassandra Vilgrain and Logan Boyd scored for UBC with both goals coming on the power play.

Vilgrain gave the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead 17:42 into the first and Boyd padded the advantage with less then three minutes remaining in the third period.

“I can’t say enough about our group,” said UBC head coach Graham Thomas. “The character in the room, starting with our leaders, we had eight seniors (this year). Our leadership group has led the team all year, all credit to them. Concordia played a physical game, played really hard. I give them credit, it was a really great hockey game.”

Katherine Purchase made 19 saves in the loss.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

