SARM hears from agriculture ministers on farm trade, carbon tax

Delegates at the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) convention heard from both the federal and provincial agriculture ministers on Thursday.

Federal minister Lawrence MacAulay recently returned from India where he participated in talks to resolve a pulse trade issue with Canada’s largest customer.

READ MORE: Canadian pulse farmers dealt blow as India rejects exemption for pest treatment

India will end an exemption on the fumigation of Canadian peas and lentils at the end of the month, which could impact exports.

India’s main concern is an insect which isn’t in our country.

MacAulay said the goal is to reach a long-term, science based resolution.

The two also spoke about the strength of Saskatchewan’s farm industry and its importance to national trade.

READ MORE: Union, taxpayers group, construction association say no to a carbon tax

MacAulay and provincial Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart also held private meetings where they discussed grain transportation and carbon tax.

“I am always concerned about agriculture, but in this instance, we canvassed clearly that a price on carbon will be put in place, the province has the opportunity to allocate the funding where they see fit,” MacAulay said.

Stewart doesn’t see it that way.

“If our industries are uncompetitive because of costs, I don’t know how you redistribute that tax to keep us competitive, it’s too tenuous,” Stewart said.

Despite their disagreement over carbon pricing, Stewart said the two have a productive and constructive relationship regarding other files.

With files from Global News