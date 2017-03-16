World
March 16, 2017 8:48 am

At least 2 injured in shooting at high school in Grasse, France

By Staff Reuters

A shooting has taken place at a high school in the small southern French town of Grasse, injuring at least two people

Google Maps
A A

PARIS – A shooting has taken place at a high school in the small southern French town of Grasse, injuring at least two people, a police source said.

The source said it was too early to say whether it was a terrorist attack but that one man had been arrested and a second was possibly being sought.

Local emergency services advised residents on Twitter to stay at home. The government launched its mobile telephone application warning of a “terrorist” attack.

© 2017 Thomson Reuters

Report an error
Cannes
France
France school shooting
Grasse
Grasse school shooting
Grasse shooting
School Shooting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News