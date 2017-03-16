At least 2 injured in shooting at high school in Grasse, France
PARIS – A shooting has taken place at a high school in the small southern French town of Grasse, injuring at least two people, a police source said.
The source said it was too early to say whether it was a terrorist attack but that one man had been arrested and a second was possibly being sought.
Local emergency services advised residents on Twitter to stay at home. The government launched its mobile telephone application warning of a “terrorist” attack.
