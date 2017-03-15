Strep throat leads to amputation of Michigan man’s hands and feet

WARNING: Story may contain images not suitable for all viewers. Discretion is advised.

A man in Michigan will undergo at least four surgeries to remove his hands and feet after suffering from a rare form of strep throat.

On Dec. 27, 2016, Kevin Breen, 44, went to a local hospital for flu-like symptoms and a stomachache. He was given medication and sent home but was told to return if his pain persisted.

“It didn’t seem that unusual,” Breen told NBC affiliate WOOD TV.

He went back to the hospital the following morning and was thought to have acute mild pancreatitis, according to a GoFundMe page set up for Breen. That initial diagnosis was due to Breen’s symptoms as his stomach began to grow and harden.

Doctors performed an exploratory surgery and found 1.5 litres of infected pus inside his abdomen.

Breen’s organs began to fail, and in an effort to keep him alive, doctors gave him high doses of medication and redirected his blood flow.

“He was one of the sickest patients I have ever taken care of,” Dr. Elizabeth Steensma, an acute care surgeon at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, told WOOD TV.

However, redirecting the blood flow led to tissue death in his hands and feet.

Still not knowing the cause of Breen’s ailment, doctors decided to run a test on him after discovering a rash on his stomach.

Knowing Breen’s son had strep throat, a medical test discovered “a common sign of strep in his belly,” according to WOOD TV’s report.

The report also noted there have only been 32 cases of strep throat travelling to the stomach, with only two of those cases, including Breen’s, involving men.

“I never thought going in for a stomachache [meant] coming out a totally different person,” Breen told the station. WOOD TV.

Breen’s body wasn’t able to fight the strong strain of strep, making him susceptible to the illness.

The GoFundMe statement also said Breen’s kidney failed and he had to be placed on dialysis.

Breen is now at home recovering but will have to undergo at least four surgeries to remove his left hand, multiple fingers on his right hand, and a portion of both his feet.

Today, his hands and feet have turned black and he has lost nearly all movement.

“Life’s going to forever be different,” said Breen’s wife, Julie. “But different doesn’t necessarily have to be bad. It’s just going to be what we make it and we just have to… figure it out for our kids. ‘Dad’s going to have cool hands, Dad’s going to have cool feet.’ You have to be positive.”

The GoFundMe page for Breen has now surpassed its goal of $25,000.