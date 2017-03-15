Gary Bettman visits Saddledome after suggesting ‘Calgary obviously needs a new arena’

National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman will speak with reporters Wednesday at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary the day after his trip to Edmonton.

Bettman’s schedule reportedly included a meeting with Ken King, president and CEO of the Calgary Flames.

The Flames say Calgary is in need of a new arena and while Bettman wouldn’t speak in detail about it Tuesday, he said he might have meetings with city officials during his trip.

Bettman added he hoped Edmonton’s new Rogers Place arena will make it easier to get a new one in Calgary.

“Calgary, obviously, needs a new arena and hopefully [Rogers Place] arena and this complex is inspirational,” he told Edmonton reporters. “That shouldn’t be too inflammatory, I hope.”

The office of Mayor Naheed Nenshi declined to respond to Bettman’s latest arena comments Wednesday.

Bettman will be in Vancouver on Thursday.

