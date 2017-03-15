Fire that sent woman to hospital was deliberately set, Winnipeg police say
WINNIPEG — A 29-year-old woman remains in life-threatening condition after a house fire in the North End, which police believe was deliberately set.
Emergency crews were called to the 400 block of Aberdeen Avenue for reports of a house fire at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.
READ MORE: 1 person sent to hospital during house fire in Winnipeg’s North End
When firefighters arrived smoke could be seen billowing from the house. They found a 29-year-old woman in the house and was rushed to hospital where she remains in life-threatening condition.
As a result of a homicide investigation, police said the fire is believed to have been set on purpose.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police at 204-786-8477.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.