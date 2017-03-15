27 animals seized from property near Burns Lake, animal cruelty charges may be recommended

The BC SPCA has seized 13 adult dogs, seven puppies and seven horses from a property in Cheslatta, south of Burns Lake.

The seized dogs, primarily Australian shepherds and mixed breeds, included six puppies under two-days old and one three-week-old puppy.

The investigators say the owner does not live on the property, and the dogs were left tethered outside.

They say many of the seized animals were underweight and some were showing signs of dehydration.

The horses, including pregnant mares and very underweight yearlings, had no shelter, no water and limited access to food.

“They were eating snow for hydration,” said SPCA Constable Dale Bakken.

Bakken says because the property is in a very remote location, they had to get the animals out on a ferry in challenging weather conditions.

The dogs and puppies are currently being cared for by staff and volunteers at the North Cariboo SPCA branch in Prince George and the horses are being housed with a Prince George equine rescue group.

The BC SPCA investigation continues and charges of animal cruelty may be recommended in the case.