London police warn, ‘don’t invite us to your party’ on St. Patrick’s Day

London police are hoping the luck of the Irish is with them Friday as they prepare to keep a watchful eye over St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

As revelers prepare their costumes and organize festivities, police are planning for an increased presence throughout the city.

“There will be extra resources on the street this St. Partick’s Day, as we’ve had in the past,” said Cst. Amy Phillipo.

“Officers will be in the campus areas and also downtown. We will be targeting illegally selling of alcohol, liquor license act violations, such intoxicated in public, noise complaints, and we will also be targeting impaired driving.”

Open liquor in a public place, public intoxication, and public urination are the most frequent charges laid by London police on St. Patrick’s Day.

Police will have a designated corporate communications and public relations officer posting to social media accounts with the hashtag, #dontinviteustoyourparty. Officers have already been actively monitoring social media, responding to public party invites reminding the community of the various laws so everyone is aware of the possible consequences.

Only a few days away. We want to remind everyone to have fun this St Paddy's day, but to do so responsibly… #dontinviteus2urparty #ldnont pic.twitter.com/Tb4tK1pJja — London Police ON (@lpsmediaoffice) March 14, 2017

Last year, police made 13 arrests, laying 9 criminal charges, along with issuing 76 tickets and 58 warnings.

READ MORE: Authorities express extreme disapproval at St. Patrick’s day mob in London

A riot in 2012 by students on Fleming Dr. left a black eye for the city. A car was flipped and torched and police were pelted with beer bottles, forcing them to don riot gear for safety. The incident drew international attention.