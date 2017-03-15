Mississauga homeowners displaced by Hickory Drive explosion to receive tax relief

The Ontario government is providing tax relief for residents displaced by the explosion on Mississauga’s Hickory Drive last June.

The home explosion killed two people and caused more than 70 houses uninhabitable for months, with 29 families still waiting to return home.

READ MORE: site of explosion sold as homeowners continue to rebuild

Homeowners affected by the explosion will receive tax relief on their property taxes from the date of displacement until the date of occupancy. As well, the provincial government will reimburse its education share of property taxes.

Mena Suh, a displaced Mississauga homeowner, joined AM640’s The Morning Show to discuss what she and other homeowners are going through months after the explosion.